Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Not all events for Seniors Week in the region are cancelled.



The Town of High Prairie is proceeding with the annual end-of-week barbecue June 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The barbecue will be held in the west parking lot between the town office and High Prairie Golden Age Club.



Although the barbecue is held to celebrate the contributions of seniors, everyone is welcome.



At its meeting May 28, council passed a motion declaring June 2-8 as Seniors Week in High Prairie.