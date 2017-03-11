Town ready to annex land from county

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A quarter section of land north of the new High Prairie Health Complex could soon be annexed by town council from Big Lakes County.

The annexation comes after the town and county agreed to transfer land and operations of the High Prairie Airport to the county from the town in August 2016.

“As part of the transfer of the airport, the county said we [the county] would not dispute annexation of the land north of the new hospital,” High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox says.

As a result, it could be just a formality as the town and county support the proposal.

“We agreed that we will not oppose the annexation application,” county Reeve Ken Matthews says.

“The town felt that the airport has value and they want something in return.”

New title of the land will be official when the transaction is finalized through the legal annexation process, for a nominal fee.

“The Town of High Prairie has initiated discussion with Big Lakes County and will soon move forward with the public consultation process,” states a letter to the county from CAO Brian Martinson, Feb. 1.

Under the agreement, the town will turn over the airport land to the county, excluding the areas of the raw water reservoir and the fire training centre, Martinson writes.

“This acknowledges receipt of your letter providing notice….of the Town of High Prairie’s intent to apply for annexation,” states a letter to both municipalities from Rick Duncan, case manager with the Municipal Government Board.

Final approval would be given by the minister of municipal affairs.

During the application, the MGB leads the process, which includes a public hearing, and consults affected stakeholders such as direct property owners, utilities, and the ministry of transportation.

The annexation process usually takes several months.