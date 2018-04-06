Town of High Prairie Regular Meeting of Council Agenda – April 11, 2018

· by · 0

Town of High Prairie
Regular Meeting of Council Agenda
April 11, 2018
7 p.m.

 

1.a Call to Order

 

1.b Adoption of Agenda

 

2.a Scheduled Delegations [15 minutes each]
– Meghan Payne [Lesser Slave Watershed Council]

 

2.b Public Delegations [5 minutes each]

 

2.c Protective Services

 

2.d Public Works

 

3.a Minutes
– March 27, 2018 Regular Meeting Minutes

 

3.b Business Arising

 

4.0 Public Hearing[s]

 

5.0 New Business

 

5.a Finance
– 2018 Spring Rodeo Sponsorship
– 2018 Tax Levy Bylaw

 

5.b Administration
– National Day of Mourning
– New Partnership Agreement Approval
– GPRC Convocation

 

5.c Planning

 

5.d Community Services

 

5.e Staff and CAO Written Report
– CAO Report and Action List

 

6.0 Council Information [including correspondence]

 

7.0 Notice of Upcoming Meetings
– Lesser Slave Watershed 101 Workshop

 

8.0 Written Verbal Reports: Council and Committee
– Councillor Donna Deynaka
– Councillor Brian Gilroy
– Councillor Michael Long
– Mayor Brian Panasiuk
– Councillor Arlen Quartly
– Councillor Debbie Rose
– Councillor Judy Stenhouse

 

9.0 Confidential Items

Share this post

Post Comment