Town of High Prairie
Regular Meeting of Council Agenda
April 11, 2018
7 p.m.
1.a Call to Order
1.b Adoption of Agenda
2.a Scheduled Delegations [15 minutes each]
– Meghan Payne [Lesser Slave Watershed Council]
2.b Public Delegations [5 minutes each]
2.c Protective Services
–
–
2.d Public Works
3.a Minutes
– March 27, 2018 Regular Meeting Minutes
3.b Business Arising
4.0 Public Hearing[s]
5.0 New Business
5.a Finance
– 2018 Spring Rodeo Sponsorship
– 2018 Tax Levy Bylaw
5.b Administration
– National Day of Mourning
– New Partnership Agreement Approval
– GPRC Convocation
–
–
5.c Planning
5.d Community Services
5.e Staff and CAO Written Report
– CAO Report and Action List
6.0 Council Information [including correspondence]
7.0 Notice of Upcoming Meetings
– Lesser Slave Watershed 101 Workshop
8.0 Written Verbal Reports: Council and Committee
– Councillor Donna Deynaka
– Councillor Brian Gilroy
– Councillor Michael Long
– Mayor Brian Panasiuk
– Councillor Arlen Quartly
– Councillor Debbie Rose
– Councillor Judy Stenhouse
9.0 Confidential Items
–