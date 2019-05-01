Town jumps on board

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie town council has agreed to donate $1,100 to a project dedicated to remembering and honouring the Peace Country’s war heroes.



Council agreed at its meeting April 23 to support the Veterans Memorial Gardens in Grande Prairie.



Council delayed supporting the project after Councillor Brian Gilroy wanted to hear first-hand if the High Prairie Legion was supporting the project.



The Legion met April 17. Town treasurer Terri Wiebe, who is also a Legion member, reported the Legion has donated $1,000 to the project.



As a result, Gilroy made the motion to donate the money.



The memorial gardens is a site being built in Grande Prairie and is geared toward providing a place for veterans and their families to gather, and to educate students during field trips.



The gardens program is being created by the Loyal Edmonton Regiment Museum. The Canadian Fallen Heroes Foundation and the Commonwealth War Graves Commission are both assisting.