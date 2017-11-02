Town of High Prairie Big Lakes County, committee appointments

Listed below are the recent committee appointments for the Town of High Prairie and Big Lakes County councillors. Appointments are subject to change without notice.

Brian Panasiuk,

Mayor, Town of High Prairie

* Disaster Services Committee

* HP & District Regional Recreation Board [Alt]

* Inter-Municipal Committee

* Heart River Foundation

* Northern Alta. Mayor and Reeves Caucus

* Northern Alta. Elected Leaders

* HP & District Museum and Historical Society [Alt]

* Sesquicentennial Committee

* Broadband Committee

Donna Deynaka,

Deputy Mayor, Town of High Prairie

* Disaster Services Committee

* Municipal Sustainability

* HP Municipal Library Board

* Federation of Alta. Gas Co-ops/Gas Alta. Inc. [Alt]

* HP & District Museum and Historical Society

* Bylaw Review Board

Ken Matthews,

Reeve, Big Lakes County

* Agriculture Service Board

* Emergency Management Committee

* Big Lakes County Economic Development Authority

* Finance Committee

* Inter-governmental Relations Committee

* Municipal Planning Commission

* HP Inter-Municipal Ad Hoc Committee

* HP Community Health and Wellness Clinic CPT

* Northern Alberta Elected Officials

* Peace Airshed Zone Association

David Marx,

Deputy Reeve, Big Lakes County

* Agricultural Service Board

* Emergency Management Committee

* Inter-governmental Relations Committee

* Municipal Planning Commission

* Peavine Metis Settlement Agreement Committee

* HP Inter-Municipal Ad Hoc Committee

* HP & District Regional Recreation Board

* HP Regional Landfill Authority

* HP Seed Cleaning Co-op

* Northern Alberta Elected Officials [Alt]

* Veterinary Services Incorporated

Brian Gilroy,

Councillor, Town of High Prairie

* Disaster Services Committee

* Municipal Planning Commission

* LSL Watershed Council

* HP & District Waste Management [Alt]

* Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services [Alt]

* HP & District Community & Health Foundation [Alt]

* CHCW – Community Partnership Team

* Community Education Committee [Alt]

* Mackenzie Municipal Services Agency

* Bylaw Review Board

Michael Long,

Councillor, Town of High Prairie

* Disaster Services Committee

* Municipal Sustainability

* Municipal Planning Commission

* Heart River Foundation [Alt]

* Airport Commission

* HP & Area Chamber of Commerce

* Mackenzie Municipal Services Agency Board [Alt]

* Bylaw Review Board [Alt]

* Sesquicentennial Committee

Arlen Quartly,

Councillor, Town of High Prairie

* Disaster Services Committee

* Subdivision and Development Appeal Board

* HP & District Regional Recreation Board

* Inter-Municipal Committee

* Federation of Alta. Gas Co-ops/Gas Alta. Inc.

* HP & District Waste Management Authority

* Airport Commission



Debbie Rose,

Councillor, Town of High Prairie

* Disaster Services Committee

* HP & District Regional Recreation Board

* Inter-Municipal Committee

* Lesser Slave Lake Economic Alliance [Alt]

* Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services

* HP & District Comm. & Health Foundation

* Community Partnership Team [Alt]

* HP & Area Chamber of Commerce [Alt]

* Community Education Committee

* Sesquicentennial Committee

* NLC Stakeholder Engagement Committee

Judy Stenhouse,

Councillor, Town of High Prairie

* Disaster Services Committee

* Subdivision and Development Appeal Board

* Inter-Municipal Committee [Alt]

* Lesser Slave Lake Economic Alliance

* LSL Watershed Council [Alt]

* Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services

* Bylaw Review Board

* NLC Stakeholder Engagement Committee [Alt]

Donald Bissell,

Councillor, Big Lakes County

* Agriculture Service Board

* Assessment Review Board

* Finance Committee

* High Prairie Airport Committee

* Municipal Planning Commission

* Weed and Pest Control Development Appeal Board

* HP Seed Cleaning Co-op [Alt]

* Northern Lakes College CEC – Grouard

* Smoky Applied Research and Demonstration Association

* Tolko Forest Resource Committee

Donald Charrois,

Councillor, Big Lakes County

* Big Lakes County Economic Development Authority

* High Prairie Airport Committee

* Inter-governmental Relations Committee

* Municipal Planning Commission

* HP Inter-Municipal Ad Hoc Committee

* Alberta Co-ordinated Action for Recycling [Alt]

* Golden Triangle Consortia

* HP & District Regional Recreation Board

* HP & Area Chamber of Commerce

* HP Regional Landfill Authority [Alt]

Ken Killeen,

Councillor, Big Lakes County

* Agriculture Service Board

* Inter-governmental Relations Committee

* Municipal Planning Commission

* Swan Hills Inter-Municipal Ad Hoc Committee

* Barrhead Social Housing

* Lesser Slave Lake Forest Resource Advisory

* Swan Hills Special Waste Liaison Committee

Robert Nygaard,

Councillor, Big Lakes County

* Assessment Review Board

* Emergency Management Committee

* Big Lakes County Economic Development Authority

* Municipal Planning Commission

* Swan Hills Inter-Municipal Ad Hoc Committee

* Lesser Slave Watershed Council [Alt]

Richard Simard,

Councillor, Big Lakes County

* Assessment Review Board

* Municipal Planning Commission

* Swan Hills Inter-Municipal Ad Hoc Committee

* Community Futures Lesser Slave Lake Region

* HP & District Regional Recreation Board [Alt]

* HP Library Board

* Lesser Slave Watershed Council

Ann Stewart,

Councillor, Big Lakes County

* Agriculture Service Board

* Finance Committee

* High Prairie Airport Committee

* Municipal Planning Commission

* HP & District Children’s Resource Council

* BLC Family and Community Support Services

* Heart River Housing [Alt]

* Northern Lakes College CEC – HP

Fern Welch,

Councillor, Big Lakes County

* Barrhead Social Housing [Alt]

* BLC Family and Community Support Services

* Grouard – Peace River Trail Committee

* Heart River Housing

* Peace Airshed Zone Association [Alt]