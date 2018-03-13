Town of High Prairie Regular Meeting of Council Agenda March 13, 2018 7p.m.

· by · 0

1.a Call to Order

1.b Adoption of Agenda

2.a Scheduled Delegations [15 minutes each]
……..– None.
……..– None.

2.b Public Delegations [5 minutes each]

2.c Protective Services
……..– Fire Chief’s Report
……..– CVFSA National Training Conference

2.d Public Works
……..– Trackless – Replacement Capital Purchase

3.a Minutes
……..– February 27, 2018 Regular Meeting Minutes

3.b Business Arising

4.0 Public Hearing[s]

5.0 New Business

5.a Finance
……..– Financial Support/Donation Request – Golf Course

5.b Administration
……..– Business Licence Bylaw 03-2018
……..– Nuisances, Unsightly Bylaw 02-2018
……..– Animal Control Bylaw 04-2018
……..– Cannabis Stores
……..– FCM
……..– Trail Systems

5.c Planning

5.d Community Services

5.e Staff and CAO Written Report
……..– CAO Report and Action List

6.0 Council Information [including correspondence]

7.0 Notice of Upcoming Meetings

8.0 Written Verbal Reports: Council and Committee
……..– Councillor Donna Deynaka
……..– Councillor Brian Gilroy
……..– Councillor Michael Long
……..– Mayor Brian Panasiuk
……..– Councillor Arlen Quartly
……..– Councillor Debbie Rose
……..– Councillor Judy Stenhouse

9.0 Confidential Items
……..– Legal

 

Share this post

Post Comment