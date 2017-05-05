Town grants Shewchuk long-awaited subdivision

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Darrell Shewchuk has won his dispute with High Prairie town council, but may have lost a sale at his Cornerstone property in the meantime.

In August 2015, Shewchuk planned on selling his semi-detached home as a single unit. As construction progressed, he reconsidered selling the home as a single unit and decided to sell each unit separately.

However, the sale required individual titles for each unit, which he did not have. As a result, the lot had to be subdivided. An application was made but council refused.

Shewchuk attended town council’s April 25 meeting to oppose the decision.

“I’m here to ask for it again,” said Shewchuk. “This spring I had a buyer. They couldn’t wait [to buy]. The town’s a loser, I’m a loser.

“I felt council was building walls instead of building bridges. It’s frustrating, it really is.”

Mayor Linda Cox said the application was first refused because council was not told he was splitting the lot, contrary to the bylaw.

Councillor Debbie Rose was quick to point out she always supported Shewchuk’s plan when it first came forward.

“The concern of the neighbours seemed a bit confusing to me,” she said.

Councillor Donna Deynaka, who first voted against Shewchuk, said her concerns were now alleviated.

“I’d like to apologize to you and not being able to see beyond the bylaw,” she said. “You have my full support.”

Councillor Michael Long agreed, saying not having the support of Shewchuk’s neighbours at council’s disposal was important when the matter was first refused.

“You absolutely have my support. You always did.”

Councillor Brian Gilroy also admitted to first voting against but said he would now vote in favour, after seeing neighbour’s supporting Shewchuk’s request.

“I will vote in favour of this motion.”

A motion to subdivide passed unanimously.

Arlen Quartly and Brian Panasiuk were excused from the debate because they are members of the Subdivision and Development Appeal Board.