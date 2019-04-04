Town footing bill for golf carts

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The use of golf carts at the Big Lakes Charity Golf Tournament Aug. 22 will again be covered by the Town of High Prairie.



Council decided at its March 26 meeting to cover the $2,000 cost as they have done the past two years.



But not without some concerns expressed by councillors.



“We’ve asked all other departments to cut back,” said Councillor Judy Stenhouse, suggesting a lesser amount might be in order at the August event.



It also opened the long debate of what events and/or charities council should support.



“Why can’t we let the taxpayer decide which charity to support?” asked Stenhouse.



This year’s money will be donated to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation, the High Prairie Health Foundation, and the Swan Hills Hospital Foundation.



“I don’t think you can get a more deserving charity than the Stollery,” said Councillor Michael Long, adding renal dialysis at the local hospital was also high on his list.



Councillor Brian Gilroy said he would like to see larger amounts given to local charities than those out of the region.



Councillor Arlen Quartly added he did not realize so many people used the Edmonton hospital’s services and benefited so much. He had no problem with the choice of charities.



Council approved the motion with only Stenhouse opposed.



“I’m not [saying] it’s not a good event,” she said.



“It’s a great fundraiser,” added Long.