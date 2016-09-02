Town demands more physicians

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie town council will send a letter to the College of Surgeons to demand more physicians to the community.

At its regular meeting Aug. 23, Town of High Prairie council decided to send a letter to the College of Physicians and Surgeons to support the need for more physicians in the area.

“There has not been more support for more doctors in our community,” Mayor Linda Cox says.

That comes from a request for support from High Prairie Medical Clinic physicians Dr. Robin Laughlin and Dr. Pamela Edwards who are attempting to recruit more doctors to the private clinic.

The clinic requested a letter of support for the clinic’s attempts to have the decision power on whether their clinic qualifies for a “Practice Readiness Assessment” for an overseas doctor transferred to the College of Physicians and Surgeons or any other independent medical body, says a report from Councillor Debbie Rose.

AHS and the medical clinic have been in a conflict over doctor recruitment previously as each entity owns a competing medical clinic in the community, she adds.

Councillor Brian Gilroy says that procedure is the role of the College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Copies of the letter will also be forwarded to Alberta Health Services, Health Minister Sarah Hoffman, and Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee.

“Our role is to ensure we get sufficient physicians,” Rose says.

“Doctors at the medical clinic feel AHS is in conflict.”

The clinic requested a letter of support from town council to Dr. Kevin Worry, North Zone Director of Alberta Health Services.

“We can still support the private clinic,” Councillor Brian Panasiuk says.

“We want to see both (private and public) options in our community.”

Based on figures, AHS recommends that High Prairie have 10 or 11 physicians, states a letter from the clinic.

Council plans to add other statistics to press the need.