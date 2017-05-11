Town, county seek fair deal during annexation

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Talks on a plan for the Town of High Prairie to annex land from Big Lakes County in exchange for the airport continue.

The matter was discussed between the parties at the inter-municipal committee meeting April 20.

Because the airport land is assessed at more than $1 million, High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox says, “it requires some justification for our ratepayers”, more than an exchange for $1.

The county has offered the town three lots on the northeast corner of 53 Avenue and 40 Street in exchange for the airport land. They include the land where High Prairie School Division’s Learning Support Centre is located, Peavine Metis Settlement to the east along 53 Avenue, and A.P Farms Inc. north on 40 Street.

One town councillor was quite vocal on the issue.

“My biggest concern is that whatever decision we come up with, has to be seen as fair and equitable for everyone, the town and the county,” says Michael Long.

“Some people see the airport as an asset, others see it as a liability.”

Under an agreement, the town would continue to contribute 10 per cent of costs for capital with 90 per cent from the county.

“We can’t afford the 10 per cent,” Long says.

“Our ratepayers want to see that we make a fair and equitable decision, we want to see it resolved.”

The county remains committed to the annexation.

“We won’t oppose the annexation,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.

“We are in a position to upgrade the airport and it’s necessary.”

He notes the airport benefits the whole region, and provides a valuable asset for medivac services.

Both municipalities are guided under the provincial Municipal Government Board in the annexation application with the minister of municipal affairs having the final decision.

High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox says the town wants a fair deal.

“Both municipalities, while trying to be as fair as possible, are crafting a deal that is seen as not detrimental to their own ratepayers,” Cox says.

“In our ongoing discussions with Big Lakes County on the possible transfer of the ownership of the High Prairie Airport from the Town of High Prairie to Big Lakes County, a transfer of some assessment responsibility through annexation was only one option put forward.”

Throughout the negotiations, Cox says the town fully appreciates the economic benefits that a well-run, working airport brings to the region.

“We are also aware that as a medical service hub to the region, our First Nations and Metis Settlement partners expect this service to continue,” Cox says.

During the annexation, the MGB leads the process, which includes a public hearing. They consult affected stakeholders such as direct property owners, utilities, and the ministry of transportation.

The annexation process usually takes several months.