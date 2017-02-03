Town council wants answers

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce is under fire from town council with at least two councillors calling the organization’s efforts a failure.

Councillor Donna Deynaka said at council’s Jan. 24 meeting that she did not want to reward “failure” in giving the chamber a lease extension in the civic building. Later, Councillor Arlen Quartly agreed.

The matter arose when chamber president Tracy Sherkawi wrote council asking for the extension.

“I don’t see a plan here,” said Deynaka, adding she would like to see the chamber generate more revenue to eventually pay rent as promised.

Originally, council granted free rent for one year with the understanding the chamber would increase membership and generate revenue to pay rent.

“I understand the chamber has benefits. Are they going to create a situation where they will be able to pay rent?” she added.

Councillor Brian Panasiuk agreed.

“I’d like to know what their plans are. On the flip side, there is no real cost to us. It’s sitting there empty.”

Councillor Brian Gilroy also wanted to know the chamber’s plans, adding Sherkawi should come to council to present their plans. The invitation was eventually extended.

Quartly was critical of the chamber’s efforts at becoming more visible in the community.

“I’ve had a business in the town for five years. I’ve yet to have anyone from the chamber come and see me.

“The executive director – never saw him,” he adds.

“I think Councillor Quartly is right,” added Councillor Michael Long. “They are not visible. They didn’t succeed. I’d love to give them [rent] but they didn’t come through at all.”

Sherkawi feels the same frustration as council, adding some plans that were supposed to be executed by former executive director Rodney Gainer did not happen when he quit Oct. 11.

“It’s unfortunate Rodney had to leave.”

She added a lack of members, plus its existing membership showing little interest, is also a detriment.

“It’s extremely difficult to run an organization like the chamber of commerce with four volunteers,” she says. “All work full-time.”

The chamber was interviewing for the executive position Jan. 27. Sherkawi says it’s imperative they hire the right person who will meet with the public and increase membership.

“…be the face of the chamber,” she says.

Sherkawi is willing to meet with council to discuss future projects such as the updated tourism brochure and updated business directory. In a best case situation, she would be accompanied by the new executive director.

She adds it was unfortunate that Councillor Debbie Rose was absent from the meeting. She serves as the chamber’s vice-president and could have informed council on the chamber’s activities.