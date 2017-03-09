Town, chamber may partner

Economic development officer, executive director may be shared

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Plans to hire an executive director for the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce are on hold.

The chamber decided to abruptly change its plans after hearing the Town of High Prairie may want to partner in hiring an economic development officer, who would also work for the chamber.

“It might be a good time to talk about job sharing,” said Mayor Linda Cox, while addressing a chamber delegation at council’s Feb. 28 meeting.

“That’d be something we’d be interested in,” said chamber president Tracy Sherkawi, who attended the meeting with members Lynn Bourassa and Barry Sharkawi.

The chamber was in the process of hiring an executive director, and offered the job to a potential candidate. However, they never received a response.

The chamber met March 1 and Sherkawi updated members attending. She said sharing a town economic development officer and chamber executive director was a good idea.

“The too definitely tie in together.”

She added until the town’s plans were definite, the chamber would wait.

Town council held a strategic planning session Feb. 27 and agreed there was value in working with the chamber toward common goals. Cox said council agreed it wanted to help the chamber, who provides a strong voice for the community.

Sherkawi and the town’s representative on the chamber, Debbie Rose, agreed that Rodney Gainer, a previous executive director with the chamber, was making very positive strides before leaving. He worked for the chamber of commerce from March 2 to Oct. 11.