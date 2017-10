High Prairie Forest Products hosted tours and a barbecue on Oct. 6. Left-right, are Allie Murdoch, Town of High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox, High Prairie Forest Products general Lee Barton, employee Jennifer Zallum, employee and High Prairie Councillor Donna Deynaka, Ken Murdoch and employee Nelson Andrews. Many people toured the mill that is undergoing a $55 million modernization. Mayor Cox declared Oct. 6 as West Fraser Day to honour the parent company of the local mill.