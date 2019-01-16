Town appoints Olanski to library board

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Gay Olanski is the newest member of the High Prairie Municipal Library Board.



High Prairie town council ratified her appointment at its meeting Jan. 8.



Council needed to appoint three members in late 2018. They advertised with two people expressing interest. Pam Sware and Rhonda Cox were appointed Dec. 11, council decided to advertise for a third member.



Olanski’s appointment, as well as Sware’s and Cox’s, is for a three-year term until Dec. 15, 2021.



The library board meets regularly once a month on the first Tuesday at 6 p.m.