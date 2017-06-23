Town accepts East Prairie’s invitation

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

East Prairie Metis Settlement’s lobbying efforts to build a connector road to Swan Hills south of the settlement will include High Prairie’s CAO, Brian Martinson.

“We’ll start with the CAO and see where this leads to,” said Mayor Linda Cox at council’s June 13 meeting.

East Prairie requested an “inter-municipal collaboration” be held to discuss building the road from High Prairie to Swan Hills, crossing East Prairie’s land.

East Prairie has argued for decades that they need another access out of the settlement, especially in case of a fire, or flood, which would trap its residents.

The request was made to town council in an e-mail June 2.

The former Big Lakes County [M.D. of Big Lakes] previously refused an alternative road leading west of the settlement to connect with the highway south of town.