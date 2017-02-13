Tourism services modernizes for visitors

Spotlight Staff

A new initiative will help guide visitors to all that Alberta has to offer under a tourism pilot project.

Visitors are looking for reliable and easily accessible tourism information to help them find the unique experiences and hidden gems that will make their Alberta vacations memorable, says a news release for the Government of Alberta. That is the driving force behind the new Visitor Services Innovation Fund, a pilot project launched by Culture and Tourism.

“Whether visitors are looking to explore our charming towns, stunning natural landscapes, terrific restaurants or come face-to-face with a massive dinosaur, visitor services are the link between travellers and a great Alberta experience,” Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda says.

“The new fund will kick-start innovative ideas to help visitor services providers engage and inspire visitors.”

The Innovation Fund provides grants of up to $7,000 to individual organizations providing visitor services and up to $16,000 to those that partner to develop new ways to connect with more tourists in Alberta.

Applications will be accepted until March 31.

Projects receiving funding must be completed by March 31, 2018.

Visitor services providers are the initial point of contact for many people travelling in Alberta and have the opportunity to influence visitors to extend their stays and try new experiences.

The fund was created following the release of a new ministry report.

Developed with input from tourism industry stakeholders,

A New Visitor Services Model for Alberta, identifies how upgrading online tools, developing a social media presence or designing a mobile kiosk can reach more visitors and influence their stay in the province.

The report also includes research on best practices for influencing travel behaviours and visitor spending.

More information is available on the Culture and Tourism website at gov.ab.ca.