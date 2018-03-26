Tolko thanks government for tax relief to re-open

Tolko High Prairie OSB plant welcomed a provincial government minister and local MLA on March 26. Left-right, are general manager Greg Johnston, Economic Development and Trade Minister Deron Bilous, Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee and plant manager Dean Lamberton.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Tolko Industries in High Prairie acknowledged a provincial tax credit that helped the company re-open the local plant.

Economic Development and Trade Minister Deron Bilous visited the plant March 26 to discuss the benefits of the Capital Investment Tax Credit (CITC).

“We’re proud to have created a tax credit that helps businesses in Alberta create good jobs in a variety of sectors, diversifying our economy and helping protect us from the oil price roller-coaster,” Bilous says in a news release dated March 26.

The tax credit helps Alberta companies take on new construction projects by returning up to 10 per cent of the costs of new machinery, equipment or buildings to a maximum of $5 million.

Tolko received conditional approval of a $4.03-million tax credit to re-start its oriented strand board mill in High Prairie and enhance its product offering by upgrading and modernizing two of its existing mills near Slave Lake and High Level.

“With the opening of the High Prairie mill, Tolko will directly employ almost 800 people in three communities in Alberta, with a direct economic impact of $118 million dollars in 2017, not including the High Prairie mill after it is in full production,” says Brad Thorlakson, president and CEO of Tolko.

Tolko re-opened the local mill Jan. 2, 2018 under full operation after being closed in 2008.

“I’m proud that our government is working with Tolko to support good jobs in Lesser Slave Lake, and I’m happy to see Tolko making major investments in High Prairie that will help get Albertans back to work,” Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee says.

Tolko currently employs about 180 people.