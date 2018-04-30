Tolko lays out 5-year development plan



Richard Froese

South Peace News

A general development plan for the Tolko OSB plant during the next five years was presented during an open house April 24.



Tolko Industries Ltd. re-opened its OSB mill in High Prairie in full operation Jan. 2 after being closed in 2008.



“These are proposed areas where we might harvest timber from July 1, 2018 to April 30, 2019,” says Tolko planning forester Sean Ellens.



“We need to consult stakeholders to let them know where proposed sites are and to know if they have any questions, concerns or comments.”



Tolko proposes summer access areas around Salt Prairie, southeast of Snipe Lake, Utikuma Lake in the Whitefish area, and an area south of Valleyview.



The work would be done from July to November.



Winter access areas include sites around Kimiwan Lake, White- mud, south of Snipe Lake, Debolt and Spirit River.



“I doubt we would go to all areas,” Ellens says.



Draft plans focus on a five-year term but focus on the first year, he notes.



“We hope to get approval in June so we can start to cut timber in July,” Ellens says.



Draft plans will be presented to Alberta Agriculture and Forestry for approval.



“I have a feeling we won’t have many issues,” Ellens says.



Tolko has a history of dealing with Indigenous communities for the High Prairie and Slave Lake mills, says Shane Krupinski, layout contractor.



“We’ve had relationships with them in the past,” he adds.



The mill operates 24-hours a day, seven days a week, producing OSB, most commonly used for sheathing in walls, flooring and roof decking for markets around the world.”



When fully operational, the mill will employ up to 175 people directly and 225 indirectly.



The mill first opened in 1995 before it closed when North American housing starts fell to a generational low, resulting in a loss of markets for OSB.