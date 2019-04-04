Toastmasters revival sought by McGinnis

Dan McCosh, Toastmasters Division A director, led a meeting March 28 to revive a Toastmasters chapter in High Prairie.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A group dedicated to improving public speaking and presentation skills has not existed in High Prairie for over a decade.



However, a local woman wants to revive the local Toastmasters International chapter.



Paulette McGinnis organized the first meeting of Toastmasters March 28 at Smitty’s Restaurant. Members from Toastmasters came from as far as Edmonton to hold the meeting and explain the necessary steps in forming a local chapter.



Dan McCosh, Toastmasters Division A director, which serves all areas in Alberta north and west of Edmonton, chaired the meeting.



“You need 20 people,” he says. “The magic number is 20.”



Only three attended the meeting but many others expressed interest on social media.



Fees are about $150-160 a year which can be paid semi-annually.



Toastmasters is a 95-year-old organization started in California. There are about 16,700 clubs [charters] in 143 countries with a membership of 357,000.



Highly-structured meetings are held which teach members to conduct effective meetings, enhance listening skills, sharpen presentation skills, practice leadership and much more. Meetings provide support and constructive advice to improve each member’s speaking skills.



“Where leaders are made,” says McCosh in describing Toastmasters.



McGinnis is a Distinguished Toastmaster and is trying to revive the charter. She plans to attend the High Prairie Interagency meeting April 3 to promote the group.



A second meeting is planned for April 11, location and time to be announced. Should more interest be shown, an executive will be formed to guide the club.