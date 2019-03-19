To spray or not to spray

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has clarified a policy for land owners to be exempt from herbicides sprayed beside their land.



At its regular meeting March 13, council updated a policy from the Agricultural Service Board.



“The requirement of landowners having to renew their spray exemption contract annually has been removed,” agricultural fieldman Sheila Kaus says.”



“The spray exemption policy has been changed so that a signature on the contract will be required only once.”



Anyone previously enrolled for spray exemption must sign a contract before May 1.



“It will be less confusion for ratepayers and increased satisfaction with the program,” Kaus says.



“By allowing landowners to register their land once, the county can better adhere to the exclusion zones through the vegetation management season.



“Big Lakes County recognizes that there may be valid reasons for county residents to request that herbicide applications not be performed on or adjacent to the land.”



Rented lands must be signed by the owner.