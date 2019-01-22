Tip leads to quick arrest

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A High Prairie man is in trouble with the law after being caught stealing a quad.



Westlock RCMP arrested Jay Carifelle, 34, after they responded to a break and enter reported Jan. 13. An ATV was stolen in the hamlet of Dapp in Westlock County.



“A male suspect was seen fleeing on the stolen ATV by the home owner who immediately reported it to police,” says Cpl. Ronald Bumbry, media relations officer.



Westlock RCMP, Westlock Integrated Traffic Services, along with RCMP Police Dog Services were able to contain the area and Carifelle was located driving through fields. He was arrested a short time later without incident.



“The homeowner contacted police right away,” says Cpl. Filipe Vicente, Westlock RCMP.



“Their quick action allowed us to respond and arrest the suspect before he proceeded to flee the area or commit further offences.”



Carifelle also faces charges in relation to another similar incident the same evening. His offences include two counts of break and enter, two counts of theft under $5,000 and two counts of breach of probation, plus the single count of theft over $5,000 relating to the quad.



Carifelle was remanded into custody after a judicial hearing and will be appearing in Westlock provincial court on Jan. 23.



Police continue to encourage the public to report any suspicious activity and to contact police immediately.