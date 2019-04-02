Timmies delay no fault of town, says CAO

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The latest delays in the construction of the Tim Hortons store in High Prairie’s east end are not the fault of the town, says CAO Brian Martinson.



Martinson provided a written report after speaking with Gord Drummond with Tim Hortons Development, at council’s March 26 meeting.



“Development with the new Tim Hortons is not going well, at no fault to the Town of High Prairie, but with issues regarding the engineering of the concrete slab and related costs,” writes Martinson.



During the meeting, Martinson added engineers “overestimated” the size of the pad needed for the store.



Also, Tim Hortons is increasing the size of the water line to connect to the street to put in a sprinkler system.



Martinson informed council staff will continue to do all it can to help Tim Hortons with the development.