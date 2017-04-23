Times to publish May 3

SPN Staff

Back by popular demand!

The second issue of the St. Andrew’s Times will roll off the presses in the May 3 edition of South Peace News.

The four-page mini-newspaper is published by the Grade 6 students at St. Andrew’s School. The pages pull out of the centre of the South Peace News to look like a real mini-newspaper.

Last year, South Peace News staff worked with the students to publish the first edition. Students come up with the story ideas, do the writing, and take the photos. Editor Chris Clegg attends a class to help with layout and students choose where each story is placed.

“This is a real hands-on experience for the students, it is as real as it gets,” says Clegg.

The first issue of the Times was published April 20, 2016. South Peace News donates the space for the project.

St. Andrew’s Grade 6 teacher Maureen Wilson supervises the Times and said the project was worth- while and excited students.

“I thought I piqued their interest. Seeing their work was going to be published excited them.”