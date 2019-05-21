Time to get this ceremony back on track

Is it a ceremony that has lost its luster?



Is it a ceremony that has lost its meaning?



Is it a ceremony that deserves to fall by the wayside?



No, no and no!



Finally, after an almost two-year absence, Town of High Prairie Councillor Brian Gilroy uttered four little words at council’s meeting May 14 that many have ignored since Aug. 26, 2017.



Citizen-of-the-Year!



The annual celebration recognizing and/or thanking High Prairie’s citizens for their service has seemingly hit the skids. There has been no mention of the celebration since Lois Dunn was recognized almost two years ago.



The celebration began in 2000 when the original 51 inductees were selected. On June 30, during the town’s 50th anniversary Homecoming Celebration, the monument was unveiled.



Since then, council has nominated up to four people each year. Starting in 2001 and ending in 2014, council selected up to four nominees each year. The only exception was in 2011 when all the people who helped with the wildfires in the region were recognized, at the suggestion of myself.



However, no selections were made in 2015, and again in 2018.



The reasons were many, headed by an outcry over what many citizens cited were poor decisions. Indeed, there were cases where friends of councillors were appointed over far more deserving people, but that’s politics. Hasn’t changed in thousands of years and it won’t change now.



Let it be said that council could have nominated Mother Teresa and someone would complain.



Unhappy with several selections, I began nominating people I felt were very deserving. Some were selected, some were not. I always wondered how many other people nominated citizens, especially those who complain, complain, and complain some more.



Another problem arose when nominees started refusing the honour. Red flags were hoisted by council and, quite frankly, caused them to get a little leery.



So, is that a reason to ignore the celebration moving forward?



It is interesting to note Big Lakes County is proceeding with its Wall of Fame selections while the town remains as silent as a church mouse.



Town council’s apprehension is unfortunate because recognizing citizens for community service is important. If a certain nominee decides to not be recognized, so be it. Many do not volunteer for any recognition and good for them!



It is time town council combines their celebration with the municipal barbecue, similar as the county does.



The town and county councils face a similar problem. No matter who you select, someone will whine. It should not stop either council from naming citizens to its monuments because the high majority of selections are top-notch.



I think amongst all the controversy, town council may have forgotten that.