Time to avoid another ‘Triangle Tragedy’

Farmers who have followed the Big Lakes County debate over where sea cans can be placed can breathe a little easier.



Farmers will not have to bear the brunt of the Big Lakes County heavy-handed government. They will not have to get permits before placing seas cans on their property.



It is a decision worth applauding! Loudly!



South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart was reassured at council’s Feb. 28 meeting that the new bylaw will not require farmers to shell out hard-earned money for a permit. She was not alone in her opposition to the proposal, from several sources I heard from.



The whole idea of needing a bylaw to regulate the use of sea cans arose over their use in hamlets. It is easy to see why. No one wants an ugly, rusty sea can beside their half-million dollar home at Joussard.



Sea cans can be made to look attractive but that is another ball of wax when it comes to regulation and enforcement. Similar to what was said at a recent High Prairie town council meeting while discussing the Esso lot, a concrete pad in the middle of town is not a God-forsaken mess, it’s just a bit unsightly.



Besides, is it really the county’s business to know if a farmer has purchased a sea can to store a few tools or small machines inside? Doesn’t that sound a little bit too intrusive?



“I can see it in hamlets and residential areas, but it does not make sense for a farm,” says Stewart.



I agree.



Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Donald Bissell called the permit and fees a “money grab”.



I agree.



However, Reeve Ken Matthews asked, “What’s the big deal about getting a permit? We don’t charge an arm and a leg and municipalities all over have permits.”



I don’t agree.



All this silly permit proposal would do is make law-abiding, well-meaning farmers, petty criminals.



Let’s get real. What is the real purpose of this bylaw if it isn’t to get a bit of extra cash in county coffers?



Permits? You want to talk about permits and how little they cost. Ask the Pioneer Threshermans Association what they were fined when they didn’t get a permit. The county was salivating at the mouth to get their $1,500. The county was more than willing to sock it to a volunteer community group when they didn’t get – well – a permit!



So, what would happen if a farmer didn’t get a permit for a sea can? I wonder what fine the county would sock the farmer with. I mean, it they can willingly punish a dedicated community group $1,500 a farmer can’t be that far from being exempt from a heavy fine. Whether the proposed fine was $50, $100 of $500, one penny is too much.



And some people wonder why the public is disenchanted with their politicians!



Thank goodness common sense prevailed and this silly proposal was nipped in the bud before it gained a life of its own. All we needed was the start of another ‘Triangle Tragedy’ which was another disaster waiting to happen.



Sometimes, government should just stay the heck out of people’s lives.