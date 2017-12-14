Time capsule sealed for bicentennial

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A time capsule for the High Prairie region was buried Dec. 1 to be opened in 2067 for the bicentennial of Canada.



About 50 items were locked in the capsule in a short ceremony at the Elks Hall downtown hosted by the High Prairie and District Museum and Historical Society.



Special words were expressed from the Town of High Prairie and Big Lakes County officials.



“It is my hope that the articles in this capsule will offer those who will attend that unsealing a glimpse of what life was like back in High Prairie some 50 years prior,” says acting mayor Donna Denaya, who also chairs the society board and spoke on behalf of Mayor Brian Panasiuk.



“It is my sincere hope that there will be excitement and awe as the items will be revealed, to marvel at how far we have come in 50 years.”



The centennial time capsule was concealed after the sesquicentennial time capsule sealed in 1967 was opened on Aug. 19.



Big Lakes County Reeve Ken Matthews says that people will need to be valued more even as communications, technology and automation advance.



“Hopefully people in 2067 will recognize that people are the best assets,” Matthews says.



“There’s nothing more important than people.”



Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee officially locked the items in a wooden chest made by Carey Perry and donated by an anonymous donor.



“I hope that future government recognizes, like ours does, that Alberta’s single greatest asset is its residents,” says Larivee, who was elected with the first New Democratic Party government in May 2015.



“Those of us who work in government, making decisions about the future of the province, would all do well to think about the impact of our decisions 50 years from now – when the people of High Prairie open the time capsule in 2067.”



She further speculated about changes in 50 years.



“Our concerns and goals aren’t too different than they were 50 years ago,” Larivee says.



“We want good roads in and out of our community, we want good health care and good schools for our families and good jobs that will put food on the table.



“I’d be surprised if those core concerns are too different a half century from now.”



The time capsule is located inside the museum.



Museum executive director Darlene Adams says to the trend is for time capsules to be located in a building rather than buried.

Items included in the time capsule



– Letter from Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk.

– Letter from deputy mayor and historical society chair Donna Deynaka;

– Photos of council.

– Photos from around High Prairie;

– Some of the photos included in the 1967 time capsule.

– Letter from Big Lakes County Reeve Ken Matthews.

– Letter from Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee.

– Letter and posters from the Town of High Prairie Sesquicentennial Committee.

– Letter from the children of Terry Anderson, mayor of High Prairie who initiated the first time capsule in 1967 for 2017.

– Cement from the 1967 time capsule.

– 2917 telephone directory.

– Trails We Blazed – High Prairie and district history books;

– Pioneers Who Blazed the Trials – first High Prairie history book;

– Grouard – Peace River Trail by E. William Marx.

– Letter and photo from Driftpile Cree Nation.

– Gift Lake Metis Settlement history project.

– List of residents of Pleasantview Lodge.

– South Peace News eight issues.

– South Peace News 2018 History News and Sports Calendars.

– “Where Will You Be in 50 Years?” postcards from St. Andrew’s School.

– Winning essay and photo of the winners the school essay contest for the sesquicentennial committee.

– Canada 150 Mural Mosaic postcard.

– Photos of the Royal Purple Elks.

– Paper-pieced quilt square from the High Prairie Quilt Guild.

– Record album of the 1967 Canada Centennial album.

– 2017 Canada 150 coin set.

– Business flyers.

– Blackberry cell phone.

– Garmin Global Positioning System.

– Schwarzie flip phone.