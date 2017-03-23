Timberwolves gunning for gold

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Alberta’s best hockey players will be coming to town next week to decide the champion during the provincial Midget Female B Championships.

The tournament is being hosted by the High Prairie Timberwolves, High Prairie Minor Hockey Association, and various community sponsors.

Ten teams from across the province will be attending. They are split into two five-team pools with the host High Prairie team playing in Pool A with Onoway, Okotoks, Irma and Edmonton. Pool B is comprised of Fairview, Lac la Biche, Lacoka, Brooks and Calgary.

Play begins March 23 and concludes with the final game at 3 p.m. March 26. Games will be played at the Sports Palace and Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

“Local fans are encouraged to come out and see some of the best Midget Female aged players in the province competing at the Hockey Alberta Provincial Championships, presented by ATB Financial,” reads a letter from the committee.

The Town of High Prairie and Big Lakes County each provided sponsorship for the tournament.

At its meeting Feb. 14, town council decided unanimously to contribute $1,500 due to economic benefit with increased business in town during the four days. Council has supported similar tournaments in the past.

County council followed at their meeting March 1 with a $1,000 donation.

“This event is an excellent opportunity to showcase this great county, town, and all that it has to offer to entice many to return,” says Karen Benoit, chair of the host tournament committee under High Prairie Minor Hockey Association and team manager.

Joussard Councillor Ed Podollan was the only councillor to oppose the request, but did not state a reason.

If you want to volunteer in any capacity, please call Karen Benoit at [780] 618-7297 or Michelle Hill at [780] 536-6770.

High Prairie Timberwolves’ Schedule

March 23 at 6:45 p.m. Opening Ceremonies Sports Palace

March 23 at 7:45 p.m. High Prairie vs Edmonton Sports Palace

March 24 at 11:30 a.m. High Prairie vs Irma Sports Palace

March 24 at 6:30 p.m. High Prairie vs Onoway Sports Palace

March 25 at 4 p.m. High Prairie vs Okotoks Sports Palace