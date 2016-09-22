Tim Hortons to come in 2017?

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Is Tim Hortons coming to High Prairie?

Martin Blair, managing director, First Aberdeen Developments, is optimistic the company will build in High Prairie next year.

“They are trying to proceed with the project in 2017,” says Blair. “I know they’ve had their challenges.”

Blair’s company operates the East Gate retail development site in the town’s east end where Tim Hortons has land. Peavey Mart opens their store Sept. 21, Blair is confident it’s only the beginning of East Gate’s development.

“I think that [Tim Hortons] is still very excited about being in High Prairie,” says Blair. “We’re both excited about High Prairie. They have had some challenges in putting together their business [plan].”

When contacted, Tim Hortons Media Relations Team had little to say.

“We do not report on restaurant openings,” they e-mailed Sept. 15.

Blair adds his company is also in “significant discussions” with Parkland Fuel Corporation, who operates Fas Gas, about locating on the site. They would also tentatively build and open in 2017.

“It’s preferable not to build in winter,” says Blair. “The building season is from April to mid-November.”

Confirming what Blair says, the Town of High Prairie has not yet received building permits for Tim Hortons or Fas Gas.

The entire east location, originally purchased by Peavine Metis Settlement, has undergone significant change. The new High Prairie Regional Hospital is scheduled to open in 2017, and Peavine’s Professional building is also currently under con- struction.