Tim Hortons proposed store hits snag

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Fans of Tim Hortons will have to wait a little longer before they sip their favourite coffee at a High Prairie location.

Town of High Prairie CAO Brian Martinson says problems arose just days before they were going to issue the development permit to the agent for the Tim Hortons franchise.

Martinson says the owners of the franchise sold 11.48 metres of land on the entire west side of the lot at East Gate Developments to East Gate in 2012.

“There is an underground transformer there,” says Martinson.

ATCO Electric owns a pedestal on the northwest end of the lot and an underground line connects the two. Therefore, the power supply line to Tim Hortons is on another property [subdivided land].

Tim Hortons is left with at least three options: either buy back the land, pay about $70,000 to dig the line up and relocate it, or scrap the entire project.

To further complicate the problem, Martinson says the East Gate developer was planning to build a gas station on the subdivided property. The gas tanks were to be buried where the existing line is buried.

The Town of High Prairie received an application for the development permit June 7 to build at 3801 – 51 Ave. It was expected the permit would be issued June 28, providing no problems arose.

Martinson says all parties are working toward a solution.