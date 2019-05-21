Tickets still available for food bank concert fundraiser

click for larger version

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Tickets are still available for the AC/DC tribute band concert June 1.



Proceeds from the concert are for the High Prairie and District Food Bank.



The band will be in the spotlight for the annual food bank fundraiser at the Edmo Peyre Hall on the rodeo grounds.



“A lot of people are excited about it, so I think it will be good,” food bank co-ordinator Kim Dumont says.



“We’ve had good support from previous concert fundraisers and we were asked if we wanted to host a tribute AC/DC band.”



About 350 tickets were printed and she hopes the event will be as popular and previous concerts for the food bank.



“We’ve raised anywhere from $2,000, to $10,000 at our concerts,” Dumont says.



“Community support has been huge when we host the concerts.”



Tickets are $20 per seat.



Various sponsorship packages with prime seating are also available.



Tickets are available at the food bank, South Peace News, Kal-Tire and deSIGNS by Tam.



For more information, tickets or sponsorships, contact Dumont by phone at the food bank at (780) 523-5777 or her cell phone at [780[ 523-0945 or E-mail to Kim@hpfoodbank.ca.