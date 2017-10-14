Tickets available for Business Gala

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Tickets are still available for the Small Business Gala on Oct. 21 during Small Business Week, Oct, 15-21.

The guest speakers will be fashion model Linsay Willier, of Sucker Creek First Nation, and Chief Clarence Louie, of the Osoyoos Indian Band.

“We selected them because they have business success stories and they are very effective motivational speakers,” says Jennifer Zatko, president of the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce, sponsoring the event.

Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee will also be a guest speaker.

Willier is a Canadian fashion model and was the runner-up on Canada’s Next Top Model in 2009.

After the competition, Willier appeared in a feature article in New Tribe Magazine in February 2010.

Louie is a renowned Canadian First Nations leader and businessman and was first elected chief in 1985. He started the Osoyoos Indian Band Development Corporation in 1988.

Through the corporation’s efforts, the previously impoverished band started or acquired nine businesses, including tourism, construction, and recreation companies.

Doors for the Gala open at 5 p.m. when cocktails will also be served, followed by dinner, guest speakers and awards.

Tickets are available from members of the chamber executive or at the chamber of commerce office in the Town of High Prairie civic building.