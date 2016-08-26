Thundering Hooves ready to hoof it

High Prairie Thundering Hooves Gymkhana Club hosted its annual gymkhana Aug. 13-14 at High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Grounds. Just four local members participated among 60 from clubs throughout the province in the Alberta Provincial Gymkhana Association. According to age and experience, these riders participated in pre-peewee, pewee and junior classes. Riders competed in barrel racing, poles, long stakes, key hole for juniors and peewees and flags for intermediate, ladies under 36, ladies over 36, men, and seniors. The regular season from the end of May features shows all over the province, with High Prairie as the final regular event.