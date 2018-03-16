Thunder rolling

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie Sunstone Energy Bantam Thunder can only hope their bid for the Alberta Bantam B title is as easy as winning zones.

The Thunder blasted Peace River 10-1 to win their first series, then whipped Grande Prairie 7-3 in the first game of the zone finals. The second game was 3-3 so the Thunder easily won the two-game total goal series 10-6.

A bigger test likely awaits them in Rocky Mountain House March 15-18.

Head coach Rod Hill says the team’s strength is its desire.

“We try to play really hard,” he says.

The team plays an aggressive forechecking style, forcing the other team into mistakes where they try to capitalize.

“If you don’t play in your own zone, you’re [never] in trouble,” he says.

The team is working on cutting down on its mistakes and discipline.

“We’re working on doing your own job, it’s something we’ve worked on all year,” says Hill.

As a result, zone play is a priority.

“We’ve improved a lot this year,” says Hill.

“The kids are still young and they’ve got a lot to learn.

Hill has not seen any of the teams the Thunder will be playing so they will first focus on playing their game.

Hill says the team will be ready to play and that the tournament will not overwhelm his team.

“Hockey is hockey. Once the puck drops, the players will get on with it.”