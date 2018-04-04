Three local teams win titles in Treaty 8 tourney

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Three local hockey teams captured division championships in the 16th annual Treaty 8 First Nations Cup in High Prairie, March 29 to April 1.

Whitefish Lake Oilers won the Men’s Division championship after they beat the Loon River Stars 8-3 in the final.

Sucker Creek Capitals captured the Legends Division title for the second consecutive year after the team tripled the Whitefish Lake Canadiens 6-2.

Whitefish Lake Lakers were crowned Women’s Division champions for the second year in a row as they shut out Sucker Creek 2-0.

“Again we had vey strong competition, with lots of one-goal games, overtimes and shootouts,” says Dwayne Thunder, co-ordinator and co-founder of the tournament.

“We also had lots of fans and support.”

A total of 36 teams competed, with 18 in the Men’s Division, 12 in the Legends Division and six in the Women’s Division women’s teams, as games played in High Prairie at the Sports Palace and Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

From the original teams from Sucker Creek, Whitefish Lake, Woodland Cree, Sturgeon Lake and Loon River, Thunder says this year’s tournament also included teams from Driftpile, Grouard, Bigstone, Tallcree, Little Red River, Horse Lake, Swan River, Peerless/Trout, Garden River and Little Buffalo.

Individual awards were also presented in each division.

MEN”S:

Most valuable player – Jacob Anderson of Whitefish Lake.

Forward – Gordon Laderoute of Whitefish Lake.

Forward – Kingsley Auger of Loon River.

Forward – Stan Robert Auger of Loon River.

Defence – Alan Anderson Jr. of Whitefish Lake.

Defence – Darron Noskey of Loon River.

Goalie – Dylan Laboucan of Whitefish Lake.

Treaty 8 First Nations Cup hockey tournament Men’s Division champions Whitefish Lake Oilers. Front row left- right, are Kelly Gladue, Brent Anderson, Dylan Laboucan,

Jacob Anderson and Dusty Anderson. Back row left-right, are Wade Anderson, Joe Anderson, Alan Anderson Jr, Tyrel Laderoute, Eli Cunningham, Chad Anderson,

Gordie Laderoute, Nelson Anderson, Ira Gladue, Adam Legrande and John Yellowknee.

LEGENDS:

Most valuable player – Bruce Cunningham of Sucker Creek.

Forward – James Tallman of Whitefish Lake.

Forward – Travis Cunningham of Sucker Creek.

Forward – Stewart Moses of Sturgeon Lake.

Defence – Joey Anderson of Whitefish Lake.

Defence – Dean Cunningham of Sucker Creek.

Goalie – Brent Roy of Whitefish Lake.

Treaty 8 First Nations Cup hockey tournament Legends Division champions Sucker Creek Capitals. Front left-right, are Bruce Cunningham, Travis Cunningham,

Peter-jo Badger, Lonnie Willier, Ross Willier, Cannon Cunningham and Chad Knibb. Back row left-right, are Neil Laboucan, Don Wells, Rod Willier, Pete Calliou,

Terrance Willier, Tyler Shantz, Shane Willier and Dean Cunningham.

WOMEN’S:

Most valuable player – Gabby Laderoute of Whitefish Lake.

Forward – Kali Laderoute of Whitefish Lake.

Forward – Carra Okemow of Sucker Creek.

Forward – Sky Auger of Sucker Creek.

Defence – Chasity Gladue of Whitefish Lake.

Defence – Jessie Willier of Sucker Creek.

Treaty 8 First Nations hockey tournament Women’s Division champions Whitefish Lake Lakers. Front row left-right, are Kenisha Laboucan, Lani Tallman,

Aliyah Gladue, Gabby Laderoute and Jennifer Auger. Back row left-right, are coach Shawn Auger, Shaylee Cunningham, Kayleigh Auger, Stephanie Auger,

Chasity Gladue, Savannah Shaw, Kali Laderoute, Chyanne Gaudette, Jennifer Lamouche, KellyJane Cunningham and coach Norman Laderoute.

Memorial Awards:

Heart N Soul Jazz Award in memory of Jazz Ferguson – Allana Noskiye of Sturgeon Lake.

Top defence Ash 16 Award in memory of Ashley Laderoute – Dakota Badger of Sucker Creek.

Top goalie Chewey Award in memory of Dannyl Okemow – Gabby Laderoute of Whitefish Lake.

Most valuable player in the Men’s Division, Jacob Anderson, right, of the Whitefish Lake Oiliers with tournament organizer Dwayne Thunder.

Most valuable player in the Legends Division, Bruce Cunningham, right, of the Sucker Creek Capitals, with Paul Goodswimmer of the organizing committee.

Most valuable player in the Ladies’ Division, Gabby Laderoute, left, of the Whitefish Lake Lakers, with Norman Laderoute of the organizing committee.