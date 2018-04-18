Thousands to attend Gun & Sportsman Show

Mac Olsen

Spotlight

Hunters, recreational shooters and others will be gathering at the High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show April 21-22.



“We expect a sold-out show,” says chairperson Darrell Basarab.



“There’s a lot of interest again this year, [including] from new exhibitors,” he adds.



Vendors will come from across Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. A wide array of all types of sporting and recreation equipment will be displayed for show and sale. The show regularly attracts thousands of people.



The Sports Palace arena and the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre will be filled with sporting goods retailers and recreational vehicle dealers.



For those wishing to do other shopping, the curling rink will feature home-based businesses.



The show will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 21, and from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on April 22. Admission is $5 per person each day.



There’s a three-gun raffle for the following firearms:



1. Remington Versa Max 12-gauge shotgun with black synthetic stock.

2. Henry Big Boy All-Weather .44 magnum rifle.

3. Henry Golden Boy .17 HMR lever-action rifle.



There will also be a separate draw for a for a John Deere premium gun safe.



Tickets for both draws are $5 each and can be purchased at the following locations in High Prairie: NAPA Auto Parts, Allan’s Welding, Martin Deerline, Glamour & Gear, POPS Home Hardware and the UFA gas bar.



In the Falher area, contact Mac Olsen at [780] 837-4386 for tickets, for both draws.



All draws will be made after 3:30 p.m. on April 22.



A dinner and dance will be held at the Elks Pro Rodeo Hall north of High Prairie April 21. Tickets, if still available, are $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 10-14, while children under 10 are admitted free.



Volunteers will be required to help with the event.



For more information, please contact Rob Pardell in High Prairie at [780] 523-6527.