PICs – Thousands attend Gun and Sportsman Show

High Prairie EC Bar Ranch owners Denise Drefs, left, and husband Lyndon, attended to promote their business including trail rides and a corn maze.
The High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show drew thousands to its annual event April 21-22. Many of the vendors return each year due to the business they generate, and the traffic generated by many as one of the best shows in Western Canada. Over 100 booths had products and services on display at the two arenas and curling rink.
Dave Booth Taxidermy displayed some outstanding animals. The Kinuso based business has provided quality service for over four decades.
Plenty of discussion occurred at the show. Above, left-right, are Shane Parsonage of Red Earth Creek, and booth owner Roy Ransbottom.
Ken Lawrence had his artwork on display and appropriately named his Grande Prairie business A Touch of Class. His carving is outstanding work.
Just how long has he been standing there – the one on the right, that is? Ashton Halldorson poses beside a St. Albert Surplus display.
Hebert Enterprises Ltd. David Ayles has a full line of his products on display at the show, just in time for spring.
High Prairie Wilderness Camp promoted its products and services. Left-right are Andrea Loge and Leif Harbidge.
Shirley Zelman, owner and adventure specialist of Grand Rapids Wilderness Adventures, attended the show from Athabasca.
Peace River’s Derrik Bakewell displayed and sold his work at the show. His works were both prophetic and humourous.
Gerald Kryzanowski manned the Pioneer Threshermans booth to promote the Hoedown Jamboree July 26-27.He also sold tickets.
Many vendors had numerous guns for sale. Hunters were able to choose from a wide variety of guns and ammunition at several vendors.