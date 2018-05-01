PICs – Thousands attend Gun and Sportsman Show

High Prairie EC Bar Ranch owners Denise Drefs, left, and husband Lyndon, attended to promote their business including trail rides and a corn maze.

The High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show drew thousands to its annual event April 21-22. Many of the vendors return each year due to the business they generate, and the traffic generated by many as one of the best shows in Western Canada. Over 100 booths had products and services on display at the two arenas and curling rink.

 

