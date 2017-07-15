Thousands attend annual Driftpile Powwow

Driftpile held its annual celebration of culture at the Driftpile Powwow June 16-18. Spectacular Grand Entries highlighted the weekend. Master of ceremonies Denny Bellerose, Devin Bellerose and Stan Isadore kept things moving quickly, much to the enjoyment of the thousands attending. Prizes were awarded in several dance categories and drumming. Powwows are held not only for First Nations residents to celebrate their culture, but for all people to join in friendship. Spotlight thanks Kelly Chalifoux of Driftpile First Nation for submitting the photos.