Thomlinson drops out, endorses candidate Rehn

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It may be the shot in the arm Pat Rehn needs.



Just days before the United Conservative Party selects a candidate to face incumbent Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee in the next election, Rehn received the support of one of his opponents.



Garrett Tomlinson announced Nov. 14 he is stepping down to endorse Rehn in the race.



“As someone who loves this riding, I am steadfastly focused on ensuring we elect a UCP candidate who can defeat the NDP and who truly understands and has worked in our most important industries,” says Tomlinson, a former reeve and councillor in Northern Sunrise County.



“Over the past few months, Pat has thoroughly convinced me that he is the right person for the job.”



Tomlinson points to Rehn’s vast experience in agriculture, forestry, oil and gas and sawmilling as reasons for supporting him. He adds Rehn has the right resume to go up against and defeat an NDP cabinet minister.



Rehn welcomed Tomlinson’s endorsement and says he hopes to work closely with Tomlinson going forward.



“I am proud to have Garrett’s support and I look forward to learning from his experiences,” Rehn says.



“It’s important for all conservatives to come together and focus squarely on defeating the NDP, bringing jobs and investment back to the province, and rebuilding the Alberta Advantage.”