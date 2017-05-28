This life you save may be your own

PARTY program teaches youth to make smart, informed decisions or suffer the consequences

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Teenagers learned life-saving lessons about the impacts of drinking and driving during the annual Prevent Alcohol and Risk-Related Trauma in Youth [PARTY] program in High Prairie on May 10-11.

PARTY is presented to Grade 9 students from schools in the region.

Students from High Prairie schools Prairie River Junior High School and St. Andrew’s, along with Atikameg School, participated on May 11 at the Gordon Buchanan Recreational Centre.

The day before, PARTY was presented to students of Prairie River Outreach of High Prairie, Kinuso School, Georges P. Vanier of Donnelly and Ecole Heritage of Falher.

“Shocking” and “sad” were the two words expressed by students after the mock fatal two-vehicle collision outside that started each day.

Following the scenario, emergency personnel stressed the message that drinking and driving don’t mix and can cause life-changing results.

“Lives will be changed forever,” says Emergency Medical Service primary care paramedic Dave Carter, who described the scene to students during the scenario.

“Choose not to drink and drive.

“All this could have been prevented if you chose not to drink and drive.”

Another paramedic shared a deeper concern.

“When you see a lot of young people in accidents, it affects all of us,” says Charity Gambler.

“You have a lot of years to live ahead of you.”

Police also urged students to make wise choices.

“It’s not worth it,” says High Prairie RCMP Const. Barrett Cunningham.

“It’s a stupid decision that can ruin quite a few lives.”

He adds that police have zero tolerance with under-age drinking alcohol.

Firefighters further advised students that they may suffer for a long time if they are injured and in a remote area.

“You could be stuck out in the bush for hours,” High Prairie fire chief Ken Melnyk says.

“Think about it, don’t drink and drive.”

Located in rural areas, he adds, many of the crashes may occur in remote locations where volunteer fire-f ighters and emergency personnel have to travel far distances to get to the scene.

Guest speaker Amanda Oling again shared her tragic story of her 55-year-old father who was burned beyond recognition in a head-on collision with a 19-year-old man who was impaired in a stolen pick-up truck in 2004.

“Don’t put someone else through the same tragedy I experienced,” says Oling, who was a police officer with the Calgary Police Service at the time.

“You don’t think about until it happens to you.”

“The Impact of One Decision” aptly is the title of her presentation.

She reminds the students that tragedies affect a network of people and communities.

“The biggest excuse I hear is that it hurts only myself,” Oling says.

“Every decision you make affects other people.”

She advises the young audience that alcohol impairs all parts of the body.

“When you have alcohol in your system, you don’t make good decisions,” Oling says.

“It’s no way you want to die because of somebody’s else’s decision.”

Oling told students to turn to healthy ways when they face difficulties and challenges in life.

“When you’re dealing with an issue, never turn to drugs or alcohol,” says Oling, who adds that parents, family, counselors and teachers are willing to help.

“Somebody loves you.”

Students learned a wide variety of information and effects of drugs and alcohol during teaching sessions in small groups.

Addictions were presented by Alberta Health Services addictions counselor Gail Michaud, who shared information on about binge drinking, alcohol overdose, and how alcohol affects the body and reactions.

Registered nurse Lori Zabolotniuk, with more than 35 years experience, and 15 years in the emergency room, showed some of the instruments and procedures used for patients of people seriously injured in vehicle collisions.

Led by Alberta Health Services, PARTY locally is supported by AHS Addictions Services, AHS Mental Health, AHS Emergency Medical Services, AHS Indigenous Health Services, AHS French Health Services, Alberta Traffic Safety, Alberta Brain Injury Network, High Prairie RCMP, the Town of High Prairie, High Prairie Volunteer Fire Department, Enforcement Services, Big Lakes County, Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services, Chapel of Memories, High Prairie School Division well- ness coaches, Holy Family Catholic Regional Division, HOSTS [Helping Our Students To Succeed], Lakeshore Regional Police Service and Allied Health.

Freson Bros. and Carmichael Towing also supported the event with donations.