Third suspect arrested in Atikameg homicide.

High Prairie RCMP have arrested the last man wanted in a homicide investigation.

RCMP confirmed the arrest of Patrick Letendre, 24, of Atikameg, who was arrested Jan. 27 without incident.

Letendre remains in custody on a charge of second-degree murder in connection to the death of Jeff Gladue, who was found deceased outside a residence on Jan. 14.

Two other people are in custody and each have been charged with one count of second degree murder. They are Blake Anderson, 21, of Slave Lake and Ivy Ardis Laboucan, 40, of Atikameg.

Anderson was arrested without incident Jan. 25, in Edmonton.

Meanwhile, Laboucan appeared in High Prairie provincial court Jan. 23 and reserved plea until Feb. 27.

“She wants to put it over for five weeks to apply for Legal Aid and to apply for bail through Court of Queen’s Bench,” said duty counsel lawyer Harry Jong.

Laboucan remains in the Edmonton Remand Centre.

Police are not seeking anyone else in the investigation.

Police thank the public and the media for their assistance in the investigation.