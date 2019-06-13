They’re true Olympians! All of them!

Veronika Dolgireva is the reporter this week reporting the news from High Prairie Elementary School.

Veronika Dolgireva

HPE Reporter

This is Veronika with the High Prairie Elementary School news for this week’s South Peace News report.



The whole school headed to E.W. Pratt High School June 4 for our yearly Track & Field Day hosted by Pratt Grade 12s. The students are divided two ways, one by grade level and the other by country. They compete against their peers in each event, gaining points for winning first, second, third and fourth. Those points are collected and added to their countries. The country with the most points at the end of the day walks away with the trophy.



As always, the students had a great time competing in different events culminating in the yearly Tug-of-War.



The students and staff would like to thank the Grade 12 students and teacher Janelle Gallivan for all the work and effort they put into making the day a success.



The students and staff all had a wonderful lunch and snacks provided by our Healthy Schools. They also provided a bag of sliced oranges, veggies, Teddy Grahams and a juice box. There were also watermelon slices provided throughout the day. Thanks for the healthy lunch!



HPE has started a Free Little Library. In our main entryway you will find a bookshelf. If you see a book on this shelf that you would like to read, please take it and enjoy. If you have books at home that you are finished with, please donate them so that others can enjoy them.



Remember to take one book at a time so that all students have access to the books.



Any donated books may be dropped off at the office.



HPE is gearing up for summer break. While summer presents an opportunity to relax and enjoy the sunshine, we want our students to continue to find ways to learn.



Overdriver and the SORA app provides free 34/7 access to ebooks and audiobooks. What better way to engage your child’s mind than through reading! Boredom is not an option this summer!



Children who have reached five years of age by Dec. 31, 2019 are eligible to attend kindergarten. Feel free to drop by the school office and pick up a registration form at any time. Please bring your child’s birth certificate and Alberta Health Care Card when registering your child.



The 2019-20 school verification forms are due back in the office as soon as possible. Please ensure all information is complete and up to date.



Provincial Achievement Exams are coming up. All exams begin at 9 a.m. If you already know that your child is in Grade 6 and will be absent on any of the following dates, please call the school to inform us ahead of time and make alternate arrangements for testing. L.A. (Part B) – June 12, Science June 14, Social Studies June 19 and Math June 20.



On June 19 our kindergarten will be headed to Boondocks restaurant to make their own pizza. On June 21 they are headed to the fire station to check out the life of our volunteer fire people.



June is field trip month and we are asking parents to send their children dressed appropriately for the occasion. Please send your own sunscreen and bug spray for outdoor activities, as well as headgear, a healthy lunch and water.



Grade 3Z is excitedly waiting for their caterpillars to hatch into butterflies as they learn about the life cycles of caterpillars and other insects. They have been enjoying swimming and had a blast during Track and Field day. The students are working on division and telling time in Math.



In Grade 1B, students planted seeds and are doing experiments to find out what plants need to live. They will be doing research on animals to determine how they meet their needs. They enjoyed swimming and went on a field trip to plant trees at the Elks Rodeo Campground.



Grade 4S students continue to refine their multiplication and division recall skills and they are using pictographs and bar graphs to interpret data and problem solve. In Social Studies, they are reading The Dust Bowl, to learn about the celebrations and challenges in Alberta since 1905.



Have a great week and check in with us after the break to see what’s happening at HPE!