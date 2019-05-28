Therapy is so good for the soul

The incredibly annoying, irritating, senseless, childlike “thump, thump, thump” heard in our province’s highest room of decision making may soon be silenced like a church mouse.



OK, perhaps I am exaggerating, but if a United Conservative Party’s wish comes true, each MLA’s penchant for banging on desks in support of their party’s motions and/or speeches will come to an end.



It’s damn well about time! It’s about time our MLAs started acting like adults instead of children. Banging on desks. C’mon, really! How childish!



The UCP proposes the following:



“No member shall disrupt the orderly conduct of the proceeding of the assembly by loudly or repeatedly banging on a desk,” they say.



The only question taxpayers need an answer to is, “Why was this garbage allowed to happen in the first place?” Why wasn’t the first moron to bang his fist on a desk in the Legislature banished for disorderly conduct? Why wasn’t this sad excuse for an MLA told to go sit in a corner and shut his trap?



Is that what we pay these men and women do to? Jesus bleep bleep bleep!



Supporters of such actions that amount to kindergarten behaviour – sorry, I really don’t mean to insult the intelligence of kindergarten students! – cite tradition.



Tradition schmadition! Some traditions need to go the way of the dinosaur. Stupid behaviour is stupid behaviour!



I mean, if the desk thumping actually accomplished something I could understand. But every time an MLA speaks, an incessant, boring, stupid, ridiculous desk thumping occurs.



Indeed, the sheep from herd rise to the occasion, no matter how stupid a statement may be. Politicians lower themselves to the insanity of the lemming. Aren’t intelligent human beings smart enough to not follow the first lemming off the edge of the cliff into the water?



And would any intelligent leader of any party need to ask his members [sheep] to lower themselves to such an immature action for such support? To feed their ego? Holy mother of Christ! Really!



Don’t you find it embarrassing that your MLA waits with fist above the table, ready at an instant for his leader to quit speaking, before kissing ass? Good grief! Is this what we cast a vote for?



There is nothing funny or respectful about this juvenile behaviour. Many of these MLAs first come from municipal backgrounds as councillors. I ask you, how many city, town, and rural municipal councils allow this free-for-all behaviour in the name of democracy?



None! So why is it tolerates at the Legislature?



Is the UCP the first party to realize how idiotic this behaviour is? How stupid is it to dress in fancy suits, nice dresses and blouses – all in an effort to present your best face to the public – only to act like a spoiled three-year-old brat that doesn’t get a candy bar when mom goes shopping?



C’mon, MLAs, grow up!



Banning thumping of desks is a good place to start. Throw out any MLA for the current day and the next day if they insist on resorting to such actions.



Any MLA who bangs his fist or slams a book on a desk needs to be given the strap like in school days past. A lot of these MLAs need a little discipline.



Ah, it feels so good to vent!



Such therapy is good for the soul!