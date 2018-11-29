Theft of boots lands couple in hot water

H.P. court docket

Nov. 119, 2018

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A High Prairie man and his common law wife were sentenced after being found together, against court orders to have no contact with each other.

Kenneth Robert Lauck, 40, and Stacy Lee Abstreiter, pleaded guilty to various charges in High Prairie provincial court Nov. 19.

Lauck was fined $500, plus a $150 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to theft under $5,000. The same fines applied to a second charge of breaching court conditions.

Abstreiter was sentenced to six days in custody, with credit for time served, for breaching conditions.

Lauck stole boots valued at $299 from A-1 Western Wear in High Prairie on July 31, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court.

Abstreiter was with Lauck at the time, against a court order.

They were also together on Nov. 14 at the Esso station Express Mart convenience store in High Prairie, Hurich added.

And, while in cells at the High Prairie RCMP station, they spoke to each other, he concluded.

Lauck was sentenced to six days in custody for the breach. He was given credit for time served.

Lauck was also ordered by Judge D.R. Shynkar to pay restitution for the boots.

“He says he is willing to pay restitution for the boots,” lawyer Harry Jong said before Lauck was sentenced.

Judge Shynkar was satisfied with time served as punishment for Abstreiter.

“I’m satisfied that six days in custody has the desired effect,” he said.

Abstreiter was also advised to comply with court orders.

“You can’t communicate with him,” Judge Shynkar wanred.



– – – – – – –



Andrew M. Halldorson, 29, of Edmonton, was sentenced to 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to making death threats.

He sent a text message to a female that, “I’ll send you to the hospital.” The victim later reported the message to High Prairie RCMP, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court.

“You have to think before you speak, before you text,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said.

Local lawyer Harry Jong gave an explanation about the actions by Halldorson, who appeared from the Edmonton Remand Centre.

“He’s had trouble with his old girlfriend and wants her to stop bothering him and his new girlfriend,” Jong said.

“He told his old girlfriend to stay away from him and his new girlfriend.”

Hurich noted Halldorson has an extensive criminal record that includes numerous charges of threats and assault.