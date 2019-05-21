Theft fueled cocaine habit

Richard Freose

South Peace News

A woman who stole from her employer to feed her cocaine habit will pay a steep price.



Theresa L. Wardell, 50, was fined $600 after pleading guilty in High Prairie provincial court May 13 to theft under $5,000.



Court heard Wardell stole two books of lottery tickets worth $300 a book from Larsen’s General Store in Joussard on two separate days in June 2016, said Andre Arseneau, chief Crown prosecutor.



One book was stolen on June 11 and the second on June 13.



“She started doing cocaine and she needed some money,” duty counsel Harry Jong explained.



Wardell stopped her drug habit a few months later, he added.



The theft was not the end of her legal troubles. Wardell was also fined $100 each for two counts of failing to appear in court, and $150 on another charge of theft under $5,000.



The charge arose on Aug. 19, 2011 when she took a package of Robaxacet from a Slave Lake store, Arseneau said.



The item was recovered and salable, he added.



Judge R.B. Marceau gave her credit for appearing in court and accepted the sentencing recommendation from the Crown and Jong.