The waiting game continues

At the time of this writing May 12, I have waited 346 days for Big Lakes councillors to disclose their expenses during a trip to Halifax in 2018.



I am still waiting, patient fellow that I am!



The story begins Friday, June 1, 2018 when I e-mailed councillors a letter regarding disclosure of claims and expenses at the Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference in Halifax. I also dropped off a hard copy at the county office the same morning to ensure everyone had a copy if something went wrong with the e-mail.



Not that it did any good. In short, I did not receive any disclosure of expenses by any councillor attending. It was a personal request to see how transparent councillors wanted to be when it comes to their spending.



For the record, I knew Councillor Fern Welch was in hospital and did not attend.



Councillor Don Charrois called by phone to say he did not attend.



Councillor David Marx called by phone to say he would comply; I never received the claims from him.



Councillor Donald Bissell said talk to the county. I told him the request was for each councillor to personally disclose the figures. I have not heard from him since.



I received no response from councillors Ken Killeen, Ken Matthews, Robert Nygaard, Ann Stewart, and Richard Simard.



Why? I will let you speculate.



The county estimated the cost to go to Halifax was $59,411. Was it more? Was it less? Accurate?



Today, eight county councillors and one administration member [or a baseball team as Diana Oliver suggested in a letter to the editor] will soon be packing their suitcases for this year’s FCM in Quebec City. They will willingly pour more money into the economy of a province that wants to shut down our energy industry. Nice! Apparently, our transfer payments are not enough money for county councillors to give to Quebec.



CAO Jordan Panasiuk says the estimated cost of this trip is $44,500. Coupled with last year’s estimated cost, county taxpayers will shell out a cool $103,911 in only two years.



I wonder how a community group such as the Pioneer Threshermans Association or Joussard Community Association would spend such a windfall? I believe they could make $103,911 go a long, long way.



I again informed councillors about the request for Halifax expenses on May 8, and requested personal disclosure regarding the Quebec City trip. Did not hear a peep. Think I will get them?



I also requested copies of the reports from the Halifax trip because I couldn’t find them on the county website. There should be oodles of stories of the benefits from the conference other than trips around historic Halifax harbour.



I remind readers it is interesting to note when I asked FCM staff which workshops county councillors attended, I was frankly told it was none of my damn business. How dare I even ask!



How hypocritical of the FCM and its members to demand accountability from the federal government but not be willing to disclose the information themselves! What a bunch of losers! What a bunch of hypocrites! The taxpayer be damned!



What is confusing to me is the county does a terrific job of disclosure relating to other information when requested on other matters. Why is this case so different?



Being the councillors are less than enthused to report their claims, perhaps Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn and Alberta Municipal Affairs can assist? Will they care enough about discloser of councillors’ claims during trips, or will they join the Secret Society Club?



Stay tuned!