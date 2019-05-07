The silence was deafening

The Town of High Prairie’s new logo has certainly been one of the main topics of discussion at the local coffee shops last week.



I find it fascinating the new logo has generated so much discussion because the last few weeks and months while council was spending money on the project, rarely a peep was heard.



So, now that a decision was made and people are weighing in. Much of the comment is negative.



Of the eight logos presented to council the one they picked I like best. Some were similar, some were too dark. Some had too many colours which makes reproduction much more expensive.



The rebranding committee formed by council did a good job. They did what was asked of them.



So why all the fuss?



I have heard several comments. I will paraphrase.



“Why spend all the money on a new logo?”



Why all the concern now? It wasn’t exactly an FBI secret what council and the rebranding committee were doing. If people were so concerned about the project, where were they the last few months?



Apparently, not concerned enough to attend a council meeting, or write a letter expressing concern. In reality, how concerned were they?



“The new logo sucks!” say others.



In regard to the old logo, I was never a big fan of it but it was a huge upgrade over the previous logo. It was workable and usable. Many other communities have done worse, others better. I always called it average.



The new logo is not flashy but it is simple and gets the point across: it states clearly “High Prairie” and incorporates the new slogan.



In short, it was what council wanted.



If citizens wanted something else, where were they the last few months?



When the rebranding committee was formed, there wasn’t exactly a stampede of people putting their names forth. Again, given that fact, how concerned was everyone?



Anyone who frequents the coffee shops where people gather to waste an hour or two by shooting the breeze has heard the talk. I am perplexed why. The new logo wasn’t exactly a hot topic until a decision was made, but isn’t that the way it is most of the time?



One of the great misconceptions of councillors is the elected officials do not want to hear from you. On the contrary, the opposite is true. Do not believe or expect for one second, however, that a councillor is required to do exactly what you say.



All the fuss and opinion about the new logo appears to me to be a bunch of rhetoric about nothing.



Perhaps the logo was a diversion from the federal and provincial political scene. A fresh new topic for the local “Stitch and Bitch Club” to devour if only for a few days.



One hopes they had their fill.