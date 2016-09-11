The Page – September 7, 2016

Is this rain wearing you down?

Really, there seems to be no end to it. It seems like it’s been mostly raining for weeks on end.

Cheer up. A week from now the sun is supposed to come out. And consider this: Now you know what it’s like to live in Vancouver!

* * * * * * * * *

You know winter is just around the corner when the flies start moving into your house.

And just 80-odd shopping days until Christmas!

Although why we still count “shopping days” as just days of the week, when so many stores are open seven days a week now, beats us.

Ooops! Better not use that word. Bad enough Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean is being raked over the coals [hmmm, better not use that either] and dragged through the mud [uh oh, that’s asking for trouble, too] over his comment about it being against the law to ‘beat’ Alberta Premier Rachel Notley.

Well, maybe there is something in this whole fuss, but honestly, isn’t this issue being beat to the edge of nonsense like a rented mule?

Our instant apologies to all the rented mules out there!

* * * * * * * * *

Now that school is back in session, drivers please keep your eyes peeled for all kinds of youngsters who might have forgotten their street smarts!

Drivers are also reminded to follow the rules about passing school buses, and pay attention to school zones. Local law enforcement is already out, practicing their “gotcha speeder” skills.

Drive careful.

Something also for drivers to remember is that school buses do not just drive in the countryside. They deliver their wee folks right around inside communities, including High Prairie. When you see a school bus anywhere, pay attention!

* * * * * * * * *

High Prairie citizen Mike Poulter wants to correct this columnist on the Alberta Transportation campsite item from last week’s newspaper.

Mike says the nearest campsite was not Jerry Creek on the Swan Hills highway as was said. It was actually the campsite right on the east edge of High Prairie. He says originally that campground was built by Alberta Transportation.

Later, it was taken over by the High Prairie Lions Club which ran it for years and years. Then the High Prairie Elks, and now, the Town of High Prairie.

* * * * * * * * *

A new feature for this newspaper is a website called albertachat.com.

You can log in and pass on your thoughtful and enlightened comments to a few of the stories of the day. This is much like the discussion boards on websites like CBC or many newspapers, or even like Facebook. The more the merrier.

Another new feature coming in a few weeks will be local biographies of people from around the region. We hope to make these quite lengthy, too long in fact to print completely in these newspaper pages. But, the entire story will be online.

If you are energetic and like the idea, contact this newspaper about putting your story, or someone you know, in the works. You will have to contribute mightily, but there is lots of history out there to be recorded.