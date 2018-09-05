The Page – September 5, 2018



“There was a time when Canadians were so proud they would rather take a low paying job than go on welfare.

Now, they are so proud they would rather go on welfare than take a low-paying job” – Richard Needham



* * * * * * *



The 2017 movie Only The Brave is now on local movie channels.

This film is about a team of United States firefighters in Arizona which called themselves the Granite Mountain Hotshots, after a local rock outside their hometown of Prescott, Arizona.

Hotshot crews there typically don’t carry water tanks. Their main job is setting up firebreaks and starting backfires that will hopefully deprive any main fire they are attacking of feed fuel. 19 members of the 20-man crew died in the fire.

Our first thoughts while watching the movie was, “How the heck did those guys die in what is almost the middle of a desert?” This is interesting.

Compared to our northern boreal forest, most parts of Arizona are indeed desert. Sagebrush, cacti and Joshua trees, all scattered here and there, seem like giving hardly enough feedstock for any kind of serious fire. At higher elevations, there are juniper and pine trees, but usually areas where there are trees are thinly wooded.

Even fields of grain or hay here in northern Alberta provide more fuel!

We did some research into the fire. The Hotshots were indeed safe on a rock outcropping with no wood. Below them was a thinly wooded area. We learned the crew left the safety of this rock outcropping for some reason still unknown to this day. They then found themselves trapped in a gully that was actually heavily grown in with brush. Fierce winds pushed the fire right into them. All in all a bad situation with a very sad ending.

We say this as we think of the British Columbia forest fires burning as we write this. And also, just how seriously dangerous our own forest fires can be, and have been. Even in this time of cool days and rainfall, here is a Tip of The Page Hat to all our brave local firefighting heroes and heroines.



* * * * * * *



The Canadian Football League has its Grey Cup championship in late November. But, already mobilizing to raise money is the Rotary Club of Slave Lake.

Just a thought for any local clubs who want to fundraise and willing to do a bit of work on a pool for the Cup.



* * * * * * *



We had several comments about the yellow tinted pictures from Joussard in last week’s newspaper.

No, that wasn’t just a bad printing job. But it did have the pressmen thinking more than once they were making a mess of the run as the copies rolled off the press.

The whole reason for the “yellow” was smoke from B.C. fires. Yes, that is exactly what that whole scene looked like in Joussard, and actually quite a few places around northern Alberta. Wow!

If you missed the newspaper, you can see the photos online at southpeacenews.com. Something to tell your friends about in Ontario, Europe or Australia.



* * * * * * *



Well, sadly for some, happily for others, school is back in session!

Our message from The Page is, watch out for youngsters walking to and from school, and watch for school buses stopped on their routes.



* * * * * * *



Word is out the new High Prairie civic square clock is now telling correct time.

Hey, c’mon. It was absolutely correct twice a day. Do you really need more? Oh well!

Here’s a thought for next year’s budget, or for the public works department when they have a few spare hours: Build a four- or five-foot high pedestal and remount the clock on it. This would help make the clock itself look more impressive.

Next, come up with some antiquey looking lights for the rest of the civic square.

Last but not least, how about a sound system for the square and of course, a computer managed light show for the Light-Up and for other times?



* * * * * * *



Look for photos and coverage of the High Prairie Open Horseshoe Championships in next week’s South Peace News.