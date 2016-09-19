The Page – September 14, 2016

The old saying, “It wouldn’t be a walleye tournament without rain” hasn’t had a big impact on anglers at the Golden Walleye Classic.

This year, it wasn’t just rain, but howling winds whipping up big waves on Lesser Slave Lake that give tournament organizers pause. You know, those waves look a whole lot nastier when the sun isn’t shining. About twice as big as they look when the sun is beaming down!

So, with Monday “rain day” still in hand, and it being a long weekend, the call was made to postpone for a day in hopes Mother Nature would co-operate.

And she did! Sunshine and hardly a breeze made for a great tournament.

It’s always kind of disgusting though when the crowd of guys and gals and kids in the next boat catch fish twice the size of the ones you are catching. Oh, well!

* * * * * * * * *

Outside of forestry circles, the public hasn’t been hearing much about mountain pine beetle and the destruction the bug causes.

But that doesn’t mean the pest has gone away. In fact, Jasper National Park says huge swaths of the park are infested with the beetle, and the telltale marks of red trees abound.

Due to the fire hazard the dead trees present, it was planned to do controlled burns this summer. Alberta’s much wetter than normal summer has stalled those thoughts.

* * * * * * * * *

Highway construction on Highway 2 between Slave Lake and Edmonton has added up to an hour to the drive

A much more scenic route is through Swan Hills, and it is shorter to boot! The only thing missing is a stopover at Timmie’s.

For those more adventurous, they can keep on going straight at Swan Hills to head to Whitecourt. Or, after turning on the highway at Swan Hills, going over the bridge at Fort Assiniboine, they can take the road to Tiger Lily, then onwards to Cherhill where they will come out on the four lanes on Highway 43.

Or, not choosing Cherhill, they can head to Barrhead, turn through there and also head south to hook up with Highway 43.

Or, not turning at Barrhead, they can head to Westlock and again choose to head south.

Here’s a Page Tip: If you choose the Tiger Lily road, don’t bother taking a detour looking for Mystery Lake. If you do, you will learn why it has that name!

* * * * * * * * *

For some reason, we thought O’s Ice Cream in High Prairie would stay open for several more weeks. Owner Tina says, “Nope, we always close now,” meaning the end of the Labour Day weekend.

Unlike spring, when sometimes warm weather brings Tina and her crew out to open for business, that doesn’t happen when fall rolls around. The reason is simple – no ice cream. In spring, opening early is easy when the freezers are full. In the fall, when the freezers are empty, they are empty. Period!

* * * * * * * * *

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, so …

The husband thought he was giving his wife praise on her cooking.

“Darling,” he said. “This stuffing is delicious. How did you get the turkey to eat it?”

* * * * * * * **

The lawyer ordered a special suit from the tailor. When he went to the store to pay for it, he was thrilled.

“What fine texture!” he said.

“Only the best,” said the tailor.

“The wonderful cut, magnificent styling, and lines of design, all perfect.”

The lawyer then went to put his wallet in the pockets but found there weren’t any.

“Why no pockets?” he asked.

“You don’t need ‘em,” said the tailor. “Whoever heard of a lawyer with his hands in his own pockets?”