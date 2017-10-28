The Page – October 25, 2017

Big Lakes County wants to know what you think of their planning for the Joussard area. This is good.

But we have to say, we were struck by the thoughtful message on the front page” “This survey is an important way to share your views and is completely anonymous.”

The Page likes that. Some people find it hard to be completely honest when their names and opinions are out there in full public view. Heck, there might be repercussions!

Repercussions? Are you serious? News media never, ever hear about plots to “repercuss” over one of their stories. Nah! Nobody ever gets upset over a news report, right? Ha, ha!

But getting back to our own particular note on the survey, after filling out the “completely anonymous” form, flip over the page and the survey wants to know how to contact the form filler.

“Give us your phone number, email or mail address, please.”

Um, that would be your completely anonymous phone number, email or mail address would it not?

OK, there are still other options to learn more. But still…

* * * * * * * * *

In the National Post newspaper, there is an interesting story about the numbers of flying insects that seem to be disappearing.

Apparently, a study in Germany showed the numbers of flying insects has declined by 76 per cent in the last 27 years. This means there are only about one-quarter of flying bugs, be they bees, mosquitoes, flies, ladybugs or butterflies, then there used to be.

Come to think of it, The Page hasn’t been doing as much scrubbing of dead bugs from the front of the old truck or off the windshield as we remember doing in year’s past. Is that the case for you, too?

The story says, “Though some missing insects may be pests – bloodsuckers or crop-eaters – plenty of insects are productive members of a healthy ecosystem. Even mosquitoes play a vital role as food sources for fish and other animals!

In 2006, Losey and fellow Cornell entomologist Mace Vaughan estimated that wild insects provide $57 billion worth of custodial services in the United States each year. They bury animal dung, prey on pests and pollinate plants.

“If you like to eat nutritious fruits and vegetables, you should thank an insect. If you like salmon, you can thank a tiny fly that the salmon eat when they’re young,” Black said. “The whole fabric of our planet is built on plants and insects and the relationship between the two.”

* * * * * * * * *

Weather forecasters are predicting it could be a snowless Halloween next week. So, the warm fall continues, even if it is a wee bit wet.

That wet weather has been a problem for producers trying to get crops in storage. Alberta Agriculture says the worst area is the Drayton Valley, Barrhead, Athabasca part of the province. There, probably only about half of crops are completely done, with the rest in the swath or still standing.

Locally and across the Peace Country, it’s a far better story. Most crops are harvested for the year. Maybe around 10-15 per cent are still in the swath, if that.

Even so, that is just an average. For some producers, their entire harvest is still in the field waiting for drier weather.

* * * * * * * * *

Less than one week until Halloween!